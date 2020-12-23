PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — Fire crews rescued an elderly man and his dog from a residential fire Monday afternoon in Pleasant Hill, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

Dispatch received reports of the fire shortly after 4 p.m. at 15 Cornell Court, where crews found heavy smoke and flames visible at the single-story residence and called for additional units.

A neighbor reported that the homeowner was trapped inside, and crews were able to reach and evacuate the man and his dog.

The man was treated by paramedics and then taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic by Pleasant Hill Police.

There were no other injuries reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation as of Wednesday.

