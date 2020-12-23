SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The driver of a truck that careened into a San Jose business last week has succumbed to his injuries, authorities announced Wednesday.
San Jose police responded to a call reporting a single vehicle crash in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Savaker Street at around 6:04 p.m. last Friday.
Investigators said a 1973 green Datsun pick-up truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when the adult male driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the front wall of a business on Lincoln Ave. head on.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital suffering from major injuries. Unfortunately, police were notified on Tuesday that the driver had died.
He is the 45th victim of a fatal collision so far this year in San Jose.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Templeman #3556 of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.
