NEWARK (CBS SF) — An Amtrak train hit a vehicle on the tracks in a fiery collision in Newark Thursday, authorities said.

The collision happened near Stevenson Blvd. and Eureka Dr. at around 12:46 p.m. Thursday, according to the Fremont Fire Department.

Part of the train sustained significant burn damage and it appeared that the windows of the affected train cars were forced open.

An Amtrak spokeswoman said a total of 42 passengers were onboard the train heading north from San Jose. There were no reports of injuries to passengers, Amtrak personnel or first responders.

The affected train cars were detached and passengers were let off and loaded into buses to continue their journey.

The car was virtually destroyed and partially lodged under the train. Fremont police said the car was unoccupied when firefighters arrived.

 

