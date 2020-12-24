SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters announced Thursday that there were no changes in either outcomes of the Los Altos Hills and Mountain View city council races last month after completing automatic recounts.

The last of three Los Altos Hills Town Council seats up for election on the Nov. 3 ballot was decided by a single vote prior to the recount, with Lisa Schmidt ahead by one vote over fourth-place finisher Jay Sutaria.

The recount results announced Thursday showed the same 2,495-2,494 result in favor of Schmidt. Linda Swan and Stanley Mok were the other two people elected to the Town Council in the election.

In Mountain View, the certified results for the fourth of four City Council seats had Pat Showalter 58 votes ahead of fifth-place finisher Alex Nunez. That lead extended to 74 votes after the completion of the recount, with Margaret Abe-Koga, Sally Lieber and Lisa Matichak winning the other three seats.

The automatic recounts are required under county law if the margin of victory in a race is within 0.25% of the total number of ballots cast or 25 votes. All costs for the recounts are incurred by the county, not any candidates.

