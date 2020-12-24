PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Pleasanton Police arrested two men Wednesday in connection with an early morning burglary at a gas station convenience store, police officials said.

Police said Joseph Salcido, 46, and Hector Amparo, 47, shattered a window to enter the Shell station store at 3790 Hopyard Road just after 5 a.m., then fled with rolls of lottery tickets from a display and other items.

The suspects were gone by the time officers arrived, but Pleasanton police were notified a few hours later that the pair and another suspect had been arrested by officers in the San Joaquin city of Ripon. Police there said the three had property taken in the Pleasanton burglary, including a large amount of lottery tickets that were traced back to the Shell station.

Pleasanton and Ripon investigators determined that the suspects were directly related to the Pleasanton burglary and crimes committed in other jurisdictions.

The suspects were booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Pleasanton police at (925) 931-5100.

