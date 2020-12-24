SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — The 49th annual Holiday Basket Program offered by a San Leandro non-profit reached some 1,000 low-income families and seniors with turkey and other food for a holiday meal, and a $50 gift card each for 1,525 children.

The distribution of these baskets over the past three days by the social services organization Davis Street allowed for COVID-19 safety measures. For an extra surprise this year, an anonymous donor provided a gift large enough to include $100 cash in each of the baskets.

“This unexpected gift made a world of difference to Davis Street’s families and helped alleviate the stress this holiday season has brought to many of them due to the pandemic,” the organization said in an announcement.

For some recipients, the cash meant they could buy presents for their children, for others it helped pay the rent during economically lean times.

The social net service also credited the Alameda County Fire Department, Alameda County Firefighters Association – Local 55, the Hayward and Castro Valley offices of the California Highway Patrol, the San Leandro Police Department and community volunteers for making the distribution a success.

“Davis Street is beyond grateful to provide support and a sense of security for those who are in need of hope,” Davis Street CEO Rose Padilla Johnson said.

During the year Davis Street, which has more information at http://www.davisstreet.org, operates a center offering comprehensive health services, four childcare centers, and programs for adults with developmental disabilities.

