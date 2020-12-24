SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — Two people were shot and injured in San Pablo in a drive-by incident stemming from a dispute over a dating relationship, police said Thursday.

San Pablo police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 1400 block of 23rd St. and found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. The two unidentified victims were taken to the hospital and both were expected to survive.

Witnesses told police the attack was a drive-by shooting and the suspects had fled the scene. Investigators obtained footage from the city’s network of public safety cameras and were able to identify the suspects as Darius Markel Buie, 20, of San Pablo, Thomas Angelo Trevino, 20, of San Pablo, and Brian Michael Banuelos, 18, of Richmond.

Police said it’s believed the suspects knew the victims as there was an ongoing dispute surrounding a dating relationship with another party.

On Wednesday afternoon, Buie was arrested in the area of Shasta Avenue at Yuba Avenue in San Pablo, while Trevino and Banuelos were arrested in the 1300 block of Esmond Avenue in Richmond less than an hour later.

Investigators seized a fully automatic 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine and impounded a 1994 burgundy Buick Park Avenue used in the drive-by, police said.

The three suspects were subsequently booked into Martinez Detention Facility on charges of conspiracy and attempted murder with special circumstances (drive-by shooting). Banuelos had the additional charge of an illegal weapons possession for the automatic firearm.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the San Pablo Police Department at 510-215-3150. All callers can remain anonymous.