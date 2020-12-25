(CBS Local)- Championship weekend is here! If you’ve made it to this point in the fantasy football season, congratulations you’re almost set to take home the title. For help with that endeavor, the Fantasy Football Today crew is back one more time to break down the best matchups of the week and give three options at each position to start and three to sit in Week 16.

CBSSports.com’s Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings Sr. have broken down the games and come up with their best options for you this week. The full list of players is below and to hear the reasons why check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast.

Start

QB:

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Projected Points: 21.3

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 26.5

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams, Projected Points: 21.8



RB:

David Johnson, Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Start of the Week)- Proj. Points: 10.8

Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 13.4

J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants, Projected Points: 12.0

J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 14.6

WR:

Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 14.7

Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons @ Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 13.0

Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 13.5

TE:

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 10.5



Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks, Projected Points: 8.2



Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 11.4



Sit

QB:

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams, Projected Points: 21.8 (*Jamey disagrees with Heath)

Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 16.1

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 17.9



RB:

Wayne Gallman, New York Giants @ Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 9.8



Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants, Projected Points: 7.0

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots, Projected Points: 10.1

WR:

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 15.9



JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 14.2

Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers @ Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 13.7



TE:

Evan Engram, New York Giants @ Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 9.5

Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 7.6



Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 7.5