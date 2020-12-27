Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A small earthquake with a 3.2 magnitude rattled the north end of the Gabilan Mountain Range near the town of San Juan Bautista Sunday morning, the USGS reported.
The quake struck shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday about 2 miles underground at an epicenter roughly 10 miles west of Hollister, close to the San Andreas Fault.
No reports of damage have been received.
Earlier Sunday, a magnitude 3.9 quake struck the Sierra foothills about 14 miles from Chico. That quake was felt as far away as Sacramento.
About 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report
You must log in to post a comment.