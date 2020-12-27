Comments
WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The White House said Sunday night that President Trump signed legislation for $900 billion in coronavirus economic aid and $1.4 trillion in government spending, averting a government shutdown and providing support for millions of Americans.
Pres. Trump signed the bill one day before the government was set to shut down but not before unemployment benefits for an estimated 12 million Americans lapsed.
Congress passed the package on Dec. 21. But in a surprise video posted to Twitter last week, Mr. Trump blasted the package, calling for larger stimulus payments and other changes.
