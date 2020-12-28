Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two men were arrested after allegedly opening fire at people following an argument in San Francisco’s Mission District early Sunday morning, according to police.
The shooting was reported at about 2:15 a.m. in the 3000 block of 23rd Street.
The suspects, ages 30 and 32, shot at a woman and two men following the argument, but missed. They were arrested shortly afterward, and authorities have not released their names.
