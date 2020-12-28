Comments
SAN JOSE (KPIX/CBS SF) – Southwest Airlines employees will be spared the company’s next round of anticipated job cuts thanks to the new COVID-19 relief bill signed by President Trump.
Earlier in December, the airline announced its plan to furlough some 7,000 employees, but the new relief package has earmarked $15 million for U.S. airlines to cover employees through March 31.
Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly told employees in an email the stimulus package will prevent job cuts for all of 2021, according to Bloomberg.
Dallas-based Southwest is the largest airline that flies out of San Jose Mineta International Airport.
