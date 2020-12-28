COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
FREMONT (CBS SF) — An elderly patient is being sought after walking away from a hospital in Fremont early Monday morning.

Fremont police said 88-year-old Lupe Lopez was seen walking out of Kaiser Permanente’s Fremont Medical Center on Paseo Padre Parkway at 4:13 a.m. She is in need of medical care, police said.

(Fremont Police Dept.)

Lopez is hard of hearing and communicates with a pen and paper, police said. She is 5-foot-3, 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a hospital gown, a black hat, yellow sweater, white overcoat, and carrying a brown purse and white plastic bag. She may also possibly be barefoot, police said.

Anyone who may have seen her was urged to call 911.

 

