FREMONT (CBS SF) — An elderly patient is being sought after walking away from a hospital in Fremont early Monday morning.
Fremont police said 88-year-old Lupe Lopez was seen walking out of Kaiser Permanente’s Fremont Medical Center on Paseo Padre Parkway at 4:13 a.m. She is in need of medical care, police said.
Lopez is hard of hearing and communicates with a pen and paper, police said. She is 5-foot-3, 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a hospital gown, a black hat, yellow sweater, white overcoat, and carrying a brown purse and white plastic bag. She may also possibly be barefoot, police said.
She was last seen in the area of Walnut Avenue and Civic Center.
Anyone who may have seen her was urged to call 911.
