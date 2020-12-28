SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Fire swept through a home in San Leandro early Monday morning, severely damaging it.
The Alameda County Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched at 5:44 a.m. to a house on Navy St.
Units arrived to find the garage of the single-family home fully involved and were able to knock it down in 24 minutes, the fire department said.
There was no word of any injuries and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.
At 5:44 am, ACFD was dispatched to Navy Street in @CitySanLeandro on reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, the garage was fully involved. B02, B04, E09, T09, E10, E12, & E13 were able to knockdown the fire in 24 minutes after clearing the structure for occupants. #ALCOFIRE pic.twitter.com/JBVYGlpz8j
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) December 28, 2020
