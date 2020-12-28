COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
House fire, San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Fire swept through a home in San Leandro early Monday morning, severely damaging it.

The Alameda County Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched at 5:44 a.m. to a house on Navy St.

Units arrived to find the garage of the single-family home fully involved and were able to knock it down in 24 minutes, the fire department said.

There was no word of any injuries and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

 

