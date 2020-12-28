Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A hit-and-run collision in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood early Monday morning sent a 61-year-old man to the hospital, police said.
The man is expected to survive following the collision reported at 12:36 a.m. at Geary Boulevard and Divisadero Street.
No details about the suspect or vehicle were immediately available from police. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.