SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police in San Jose are searching for two drivers suspected of fatally striking a pedestrian over the weekend, the city’s 47th traffic-related fatality of the year.
Officers were called to the area of Story Road and Remillard Court around 6:30 p.m. to investigate the hit-and-run. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation found the victim was struck by one vehicle traveling westbound on Story Road, quickly followed by the second vehicle. Both drivers fled the scene. The victim was not in a crosswalk, police said.
Police described the suspect vehicles as a 2013-2016 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup of an unknown color and a 1998-2002 Honda Accord, which is possibly silver in color.
The victim’s identity is being withheld by the Santa Clara County Coroner pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Detective Eliseo Malvido of the department’s Traffic Investigation Unit at 408-277-4654.
You must log in to post a comment.