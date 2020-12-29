SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A stabbing following an argument in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood late Monday night left one man with life-threatening injuries and also injured a second man who had tried to intervene, according to police.

The stabbing was reported shortly after 11:25 p.m. in the 300 block of Leavenworth Street.

The suspect fled after the stabbing and had not been arrested as of Tuesday morning, and police did not immediately release a detailed description of him besides saying he is in his mid 30s.

The victim who intervened is expected to survive his injuries, and there was not any other information available on the condition of the other man who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.