SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Santa Rosa police were investigating the death of a 14-year-old passenger in a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old girl suspected of being under the influence and fleeing the scene of a collision Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to the collision report about 1 p.m. in the area of Piner Road and Bay Village Circle searched for the suspect vehicle that left the scene and located it near the intersection of Coffey Lane and Piner Road.

Officers said the driver, a Santa Rosa resident, showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics, while a second juvenile appeared to be passed out in the back seat.

Medical assistance was summoned when the passenger was found unresponsive, but the 14-year-old Guerneville girl was pronounced dead at the scene, with the cause still to be determined. Police said the victim had no signs of trauma.

The juvenile driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and taken to a local hospital.

Detectives from the Santa Rosa Police Department Violent Crimes Team have taken over the investigation.

The names of the two girls are not being released due to their ages, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team at (707) 543-3590.

