SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man who died after an assailant shot him and another man as the pair drove on U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco last week has been identified as 30-year-old Bryan Kelley, the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, Kelley, a San Francisco resident, was driving on the highway’s southbound lanes near Cesar Chavez Street when a shooter in another vehicle shot Kelley and Kelley’s 28-year-old brother, who was in the passenger seat, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting caused Kelley to crash the vehicle. He suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen and lower body, while his brother suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body, the CHP said.

Both were taken to the hospital and Kelley died from his injuries.

Video on the scene showed the Cesar Chavez exit off southbound 101 covered with debris. The bullet-riddled black sedan had crashed into high impact barrels before slamming to a stop on the exit.

Investigators finally reopened all lanes on the busy freeway at around 2 a.m., unraveling a massive backup that began building shortly after the shooting.

The CHP continues to investigate the shooting. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the CHP’s tip line at (707) 917-4491.