SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California is rolling out a $2 billion-plan to return elementary school students to in-class learning by February which involves investments in PPE, ventilation and frequent COVID testing for students, teachers and staff members.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday unveiled the plan which targets transitional kindergarten through second grade. The phased approach would also prioritize vulnerable communities and other students with special needs and retain a distanced learning option for families who choose it.

Per the plan, other elementary school students start returning by March. But the schedule is subject to collective bargaining agreements between school districts and labor unions.

“We’re confident in our ability to move through the pandemic and the challenges in front of us, particularly in the next 30 to 60 days,” said Newsom. “But we’re really looking at the Spring. Beginning in February or March — where are we going to be?”

The state’s plan also includes the launch of a public database that tracks COVID transmissions in schools.

Newsom said it is clear that safety and mitigation measures can prevent transmissions in the school setting. He noted that CDC data shows transmission among and from younger students is uncommon.

“And we have a basis of not just conjecture but many, many studies — CDC study shows that going to school was not associated with a higher risk of getting COVID-19,” said Newsom. “I say higher risk because no one is naïve about the risk associated with the community spread and associated risk not just with kids transmitting COVID to other children and other kids but the impacts on adult care givers. What happens at home. What happens on the way to school. What happens in terms of the interaction among paraprofessionals, teachers and those kids.”

The reopening plan, dubbed Safe Schools for All, will administered by a team of health, education and occupational safety representatives led by Dr. Naomi Bardach, a University of California, San Francisco, pediatrician and expert on school safety.

“We have just brought on a world-class UCSF – by definition, anyone on UCSF staff is world-class – but Dr. Naomi Bardach is a world-class UCSF pediatrician,” said Newsom. “She also happens to be one of the leading experts on schools and issues related to epidemiology and the transmission of viruses in our public schools.”

Under the reopening plan, the state provides free surgical masks for school staff.

“We’ve done a master contract, which we are now turning over to others to reduce the costs, and increase the volume and leverage our resources for PPE, particularly masks,” said Newsom.

Newsom said the state’s phased vaccination plan includes teachers in the next phase which is expected to be finalized as soon as Wednesday.

“The 1B phase includes our teachers as a priority. And today, that drafting guidelines workgroup — I don’t want to preview where they will end up, but we anticipate that they will approve that plan,” said Newsom.

Current guidance from the state requires school districts to develop and implement plans to reopen campuses and allow school districts to apply for waivers to begin in-person learning when their county is in the Purple Tier showing widespread coronavirus infections. The state has already issued some 1,700 waivers to elementary schools.

Before the latest surge, there were 21 counties that were offering hybrid or in-person classes, while 17 counties operated mostly online.