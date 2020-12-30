TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — Truckee has been under the regional Stay Home Order for weeks but that meant little to nothing to a sleigh horse who was wandering down Highway 267, on Christmas Eve.

Just before midnight, someone spotted ‘Ace’ and flagged down Placer County Sheriff’s Deputy Bohn to report a very large ‘loose’ horse.

Deputy Bohn counts horse wrangling as one of his talents, but enlisted a concerned citizen and a CHP officer to help him corral the giant animal.

Sgt. Bourassa, who runs the Mounted Patrol Unit, recognized the Belgian Draft horse as part of a sleigh ride crew and called his owners to come get him. This hardworking, beautiful breed can weigh in at more than a ton, even larger than the Budweiser Clydesdales.

All ended well, though. Ace made it home safely and is sheltering in place once again. Sheriff’s deputies think he was bored and wrote later, “We think he was looking for Santa to join the sleigh team.”

Perhaps from somewhere in the distance, Ace could heard a voice calling out … ‘Ho ho ho! Merry Christmas to Ace, and to all a good night!’