VALLEJO (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol announced an investigation Wednesday into a solo car crash that killed a driver and injured early that morning.

The rollover crash happened at around 4:40 a.m. near the Highway 37 junction, when a green GMC Sierra was traveling on Highway 80’s westbound lanes at about 80 mph.

The GMC then made a sudden turn toward the state Highway 37 onramp, traveling through the roadway’s gore point. The driver made another sudden turn back onto Highway 80, causing the GMC to overturn.

The CHP said the crash blocked the three right lanes and traffic was getting by in the left lane. All lanes were reopened around 7 a.m.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his family, the CHP described him as a 28-year-old from Portland, Ore.

A dog inside the GMC survived but was left injured. The dog was taken by the Solano County Sheriff’s Animal Control, the CHP said.

CHP investigators said Wednesday that they are looking into what may have caused the crash.