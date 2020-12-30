OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Early birds will get an eyeful, weather permitting, when a ship carrying three of the largest container cranes ever seen at the Port of Oakland passes beneath the Golden Gate Bridge, on Wednesday morning.

The crane ship carrying these enormous structures is expected to sail from Drakes Bay and pass under the Golden Gate at about 8 a.m.

The new container cranes — the tallest ever in Oakland — will tower 400 feet above the wharf. Oakland port officials are hailing their arrival as an economic boon for the Bay Area.

“These cranes will keep the Port of Oakland competitive so that we can continue to attract the largest vessels calling North America,” said Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan in a statement. “Ultimately, bigger cranes at our waterfront translate into maritime and related jobs for the region.”

Stevedoring Services of America (SSA) invested in the giant cranes, valued at $30 million. They have a lift height of 174 feet above the dock, and a reach of 225 feet across a ship’s deck. SSA already has 10 cranes at the port. These new ones will replace three of the older ones.

“There’s no better demonstration of our maritime partner’s faith in the Port of Oakland, than investing in these huge ship-to-shore cranes,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes.