PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with two trash fires set in downtown Petaluma on Christmas Day, police said.

The Christmas Day fires were reported about 2 a.m. and 11:20 p.m. in trash bins in the 200 block of Water Street.

Investigators on Tuesday located and spoke with Nalani Felli, described as a 50-year-old homeless resident, near Cedar Grove Parkway and located evidence connecting him with the fires, police said.

“Felli subsequently admitted to being the suspect in the video surveillance footage at both locations,” police said in an announcement.

Felli was booked on two counts of arson and taken to the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility.

The Santa Rosa Police and Fire departments are continuing to investigate other suspicious fires in the Cedar Grove Parkway area over the past several months and whether Fellis has any connection with them.

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to call Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372 or the Petaluma Fire Department (707) 778-4389.

