NEW YORK (CBS News) — MF Doom, the mysterious and mythologized masked rapper who turned himself into an underground superstar, has died at 49, his family said in a statement on Thursday. The statement said he died on October 31, though the news hadn’t been announced until now.
“The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for,” the rapper’s wife, Jasmine Dumile, wrote in a post on the MF Doom Instagram page.
“Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you.”
