SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Two people have died from critical injuries sustained in a hit-and-run collision in San Francisco’s South of Market on New Year’s Eve and authorities have detained the driver involved.

Police said the two pedestrians were crossing the intersection of Second and Mission streets around 4 p.m. when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Arriving officers and emergency responders rendered aid to the victims, but one of them succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

A second victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Supervisor Matt Haney tweeted that the second victim had succumbed to their injuries. He later posted that the two victims were female and that one was in her 70s and the other woman was younger, in her 20s or 30s. Authorities have not confirmed that information.

The second person was just pronounced dead. Just crushing and horrific. — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) January 1, 2021

According to police, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene on foot, leaving the the suspect vehicle behind.

Officers located the driver nearby and, after a brief foot pursuit, were able to detain the driver.The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Police said the area will remain closed as investigators process the scene and conduct an investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, starting the message with “SFPD.”