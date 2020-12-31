SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man died after being shot in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 6:38 p.m. in the area of Fairfax Avenue and Ironwood Way and officers arrived to find the 27-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police took the victim to a hospital where he later died, according to police.

Police haven’t made any arrests in the case and a description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday that it was working to identify the victim.

Police have not made an arrest or released any suspect information in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

