SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Still trying to stem the surge of COVID-19 cases in the area, Santa Clara County announced Friday it’s offering free tests and changing restrictions for businesses staying open during the pandemic.

The county is making appointment-based and drop-in testing available on various days next week in San Jose, Gilroy, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, Cupertino, Campbell and Palo Alto, according to health officials. Health officials highly recommend testing for anyone who may have been exposed.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel through the vaccinations that have begun,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county’s COVID-19 testing and vaccine officer, in a statement.

There are new updates to the capacity limitations directive. To reduce the spread of COVID-19, we require businesses to close workplace kitchens and break rooms for eating, drinking, and for any gathering. Read about the changes: https://t.co/Y9VLeXpXVG pic.twitter.com/KcA3pxCwvP — Santa Clara County (@SCCgov) January 1, 2021

“But that in no way means we can let our guard down,” Fenstersheib said. “The positivity rate is tenfold what it was just two months ago – COVID-19 is more prevalent in the community than ever before. Anyone who believes they may have been exposed should quarantine and get tested.”

In addition to the seven-day Santa Clara County Fairgrounds site and the standing drop-in sites in San Jose and Gilroy, there will be rotating testing sites next week in Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, Cupertino, Campbell and Palo Alto. There will also be additional drop-in opportunities at San Ysidro Park in Gilroy and the Public Health Story Road Hub in east San Jose.

Next week, appointment-only county COVID-19 testing will take place at sites in Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, Cupertino, Campbell and Palo Alto. To make an appointment, visit http://www.sccfreetest.org seven days in advance of the appointment.

Appointments are also available at the Fairgrounds in San Jose five days in advance.

The county also announced mandatory changes to its restrictions for businesses operating during the pandemic on Friday. From then on, open businesses must close their break rooms and workplace kitchens for any kind of activities. For more details, visit the county website.

For more information about the testing, visit www.sccfreetest.org.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.