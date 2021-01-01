SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose Police broke up a protest in San Jose Thursday evening after declaring it an unlawful assembly.
Around 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crowd at N 15th and Washington streets.
Officers declared the group an unlawful assembly when some participants used physical violence on an individual not involved with the protest, according to the police department.
The police department reported the crowd was ordered to disperse around 9:22 p.m.
Around 9:40 p.m., police reported the protestors had dispersed.
Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident of physical violence against the citizen.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.