SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco home of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was the reported target of a vandalism attack overnight on New Year’s Eve that included graffiti and what appeared to be a pig’s head, according to social media posts and TMZ.

The story on the TMZ website included a Twitter post by user Sam Houston that featured a photo of a graffitied garage door that was spray painted with messages as well as what appeared to be a pig’s head and red paint on the home’s driveway.

Spray painted in black on the white garage door were the messages “$2K” — an apparent reference to the $2,000 COVID stimulus checks that have been held up in the U.S. Senate — “CANCEL RENT!” and “WE WANT EVERYTHING!”

The graffiti also included what appeared to be the common symbol for anarchy, an “A” with a circle around it.

BREAKING: Speaker Pelosi’s house VANDALIZED with red paint, PIGS HEAD and spray-painted message “$2K (crossed out)… CANCEL RENT… WE WANT EVERYTHING”. City called to clean up at 3am and police attempting to stop photos of scene. Media SILENT. pic.twitter.com/D3ERXteFCl — Sam Houston (@_s______h___) January 1, 2021

The photo of the garage door appeared to be of the exterior of Pelosi’s Normandie Terrace home in Pacific Heights.

Calls to the San Francisco Police Department’s Norther Station for information on the incident were referred to the department’s community engagement office on Friday.

Pelosi helped spearhead the passage a bill last Monday to increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000, with 275 members of the House of Representatives voting for the bill and 134 voting against it.

That bill, which marked a rare instance when President Donald Trump and Democratic representatives were in agreement on a topic, has since been held up in the U.S. Senate by Republican Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell.