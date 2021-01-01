SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Two people have died from critical injuries sustained in a hit-and-run collision in San Francisco’s South of Market on New Year’s Eve and authorities have arrested the driver, who was on parole and allegedly driving a stolen car.

Police said the two pedestrians were crossing the intersection of Second and Mission streets around 4 p.m. when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Arriving officers and emergency responders rendered aid to the victims but one of them succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The suspect vehicle was going northbound on Second St. approaching Mission when a police source said the suspect ran a red light and T-boned another vehicle. That collision caused the suspect vehicle to begin to lose control, spinning through the intersection and smashing into two women in a crosswalk, sending them flying.

The source described the two victims as women if different ages who did not know each other.

What is still unclear is whether the suspect decided to speed through a red light in the first place. It’s not clear if he was fleeing after stealing the car.

The second person was just pronounced dead. Just crushing and horrific. — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) January 1, 2021

According to police, the male driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene on foot, leaving the the suspect vehicle behind.

Officers located the suspect nearby and, after a brief foot pursuit, were able to detain him. While the suspect’s identity has not been released, police said the the car he was driving was stolen and that he is currently on parole.

Police said the area would remain closed as investigators process the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, starting the message with “SFPD.”

