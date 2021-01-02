FREMONT (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol has released helicopter video of two vehicles engaged in a high-speed street race reaching speeds of over 100 mph on Highway 880 in the East Bay.
The CHP said the incident took place early the morning of Dec. 27th. A CHP helicopter crew was returning from a pursuit in the San Jose Area when they observed two vehicles racing on I-880 in Fremont.
Officers from CHP Hayward attempted to stop one of the vehicles when the driver fled at a high rate of speed. The vehicle continued to flee at a high rate of speed reaching 130 mph on I-580 through Dublin and into the Tracy area.
Officers from Tracy CHP Area were able to deploy spike strips in the area of I-205 and MacArthur Drive causing the vehicle to become disabled. A felony stop was conducted and the driver was taken into custody.
It was one of five pursuits that Golden Gate Division aircraft were actively involved in during a 24-hour span.
You must log in to post a comment.