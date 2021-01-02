SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The new year brought a disturbing discovery at the San Francisco home of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where, early Friday morning, vandals spray-painted her house and left a severed pig’s head in front of her garage.

The graffiti says “Cancel rent” and “We want everything” — possibly referencing coronavirus stimulus checks. There was also a severed pig’s head in a pool of red paint left in front of the garage door.

San Francisco police say they first got the call about the incident around 2:00 a.m. on Friday. Speaker Pelosi was not home as she is currently in Washington D.C.

Neighbors say while they understand the frustration over politics on Capitol Hill and they say this type of vandalism doesn’t help resolve anything.

“I don’t think that this is a useful way to go about it and it’s a terrible start to this new year, when we are hoping for less anger and hatred than we’ve had to deal with for the last year,” said Audrey Carlson, a neighbor of Speaker Pelosi.

KPIX reached out to Speaker Pelosi’s office for comment on the incident but has not heard back.

San Francisco police have not released any information about suspects in the case. Also, no one has come forward claiming responsibility for the vandalism. Some of the graffiti mentions UBI (universal basic income) and “cancel rent,” so it is possible the culprit is someone associated with those movements.

Pelosi helped spearhead the passage a bill last Monday to increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000, with 275 members of the House of Representatives voting for the bill and 134 voting against it.

That bill, which marked a rare instance when President Donald Trump and Democratic representatives were in agreement on a topic, has since been held up in the U.S. Senate by Republican Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CBS SF editor Dave Pehling contributed to this report