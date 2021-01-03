CBS San Francisco Staff Report

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With a surge in coronavirus cases, the information you need to know is coming fast and furious. Here’s a roundup of the COVID stories we’ve published over the last 24 hours.

UCSF Infectious Disease Expert Says Indefinite Stay-at-Home Order Wrong Call, Not Data-Driven

SAN FRANCISCO — The Embarcadero was virtually empty Saturday night amidst a light drizzle. It’ll likely stay relatively quiet, since San Francisco has extended its stay-at-home and 10-day travel quarantine orders indefinitely. UCSF infectious disease expert and medical director of the HIV Clinic at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital Director Dr. Monica Gandhi says the city’s decision is not data-driven. “We never reached those hospitalizations or ICU capacity concerns that the state had set as metrics for this degree of shutdown,” she said. “And then to continue it indefinitely, as kind of our New Year’s present to San Francisco, didn’t make sense to me.” San Francisco is in better shape than most of the Bay Area and the state of California. Currently about 30% of ICU beds are still available. The latest 7-day average of new cases daily is 206 as of December 25, compared with 290 on December 16. The city says preliminary data shows that the orders seemed to have slowed infections. Read More

43 Kaiser Permanente San Jose Emergency Room Staffers Test Positive For COVID

SAN JOSE — Hospital officials at Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center confirmed Saturday evening that 43 emergency room staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. In a statement to KPIX 5, Irene Chavez, senior vice president and area manager, Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center, said the outbreak began on Dec. 27. “We have determined that 43 staff members at the Kaiser Permanente San Jose Emergency Department have tested positive for COVID-19 between Dec. 27 and Jan. 1,” Chavez said. “We will ensure that every affected staff member receives the care and support they need. Using our infection prevention protocols, we are investigating the outbreak and using contact tracing to personally notify and test any staff or patients who were exposed during this time period based on CDC and public health guidelines.” Read More

Bay Area ICU Capacity Drops to Record Low but Experts See Glimmer of Hope

SAN FRANCISCO — State stay-at-home orders will remain in effect in the Bay Area until at least Jan. 8 with potential to extend depending on intensive care unit capacity projections, state health officials said Saturday. The state’s stay-at-home order is triggered when a region’s average ICU capacity falls below 15 percent. The Bay Area’s current ICU capacity is at 5.1 percent, according to the California Department of Public Health. The San Joaquin Valley, southern California and greater Sacramento regions remain under the stay-at-home orders because their four-week ICU capacity projections do not meet the capacity to exit the order, the department said. The available capacity in the greater Sacramento region is 6.9 percent, while the San Joaquin Valley and southern California regions are down to a grim 0 percent, according to the department. Read More

Marin Set To Open Drive-Thru Self Testing Site At Civic Center

SAN RAFAEL — With demands for testing during the recent COVID surge soaring, Marin County health officials announced Saturday they would be opening a new drive-thru test location at the Civic Center. Six locations were announced on December 17, and a seventh location that will operate five days per week is set to open on Wednesday. The new drive-through testing location offers FDA-authorized pain-free swabbing that is self-administered. Instead of doing nasal swabs, residents will simply open a swab package, cough deeply three to five times and swab inside each cheek, upper and lower gum, underneath and on top of the tongue, and the roof of the mouth. The swab is then placed inside a biohazard bag and returned to a test site worker. Results are returned within 72 hours by email or text. Read More

Surging COVID Death Toll Straining Southern California Mortuaries

LOS ANGELES — As the death toll of COVID victims continued to mount this week, funeral homes in Southern California were turning away bereaved families because they’re running out of space. On Saturday, the Los Angeles County health department reported 207 of the state’s 386 new deaths. Across the state, health officials reported a record 585 coronavirus deaths in a single day on Friday. “I’ve been in the funeral industry for 40 years and never in my life did I think that this could happen, that I’d have to tell a family, ‘No, we can’t take your family member,’” said Magda Maldonado, owner of Continental Funeral Home in Los Angeles. This week Continental averaged about 30 body removals a day — up from about five during normal times, Maldonado said Wednesday. She said mortuary owners are calling each other to see if anyone can handle overflow, and the answer is always the same: Sorry, we’re full too. Read More

Other Trending Bay Area COVID Stories

COVID Cases Surging; State Reports Record 585 Virus Deaths In Single Day

LOS ANGELES — California started the new year by reporting a record 585 coronavirus deaths in a single day after a health official said the pandemic was pushing state hospitals to the “brink of catastrophe” as some medical centers scramble to provide oxygen for the critically ill. The California Department of Public Health on Friday reported more than than 47,189 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to nearly 2.3 million. Nearly 26,000 people have died from the virus in the state. The previous single-day record of 432 deaths was set on Tuesday. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced California would begin collaborating with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to evaluate and upgrade outdated oxygen delivery systems at six Los Angeles area hospitals. Read More

California Starting To Lose Battle With Coronavirus

LOS ANGELES — California once stood as a model state during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s infection rates managed to stay below states like New York and Washington, demonstrating the success of lockdown strategies. Now infections have been racing out of control for weeks, and California has routinely set new records for infections and deaths. It remains at or near the top of the list of states with the most new cases per capita. When Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Dec. 15 that 5,000 body bags were being distributed, it was clear that the nation’s most populous state had entered a new phase of the COVID-19 crisis. On Friday, the state reported 47,189 new COVID cases, a 2.1% increase from the previous day’s total. Deaths due to COVID were also up, increasing 2.3% from the prior day with 583 deaths. Read More

South Bay Small Business Owners’ Optimism Tested as New Year Dawns With Virus Surging

SAN JOSE — Many Bay Area business owners say they are limping in the New Year but are determined to fight to make it through the pandemic and public health orders. “Moving forward, we do so with a sense of guarded and cautious optimism,” said Dan Holder, owner of Jack Holder’s restaurant in San Jose. Holder says his business has struggled to survive ever-changing public health orders, vacillating between takeout, outdoor and limited indoor dining during the summer and fall. “We were asked to prepare ourselves for outdoor dining. We did. We spared no expense. We all invested quite a bit of money and the goal posts were continually being moved,” says Holder. Holder gave voice to the frustration of many business owners who have not been able to operate their businesses in traditional ways — if at all — during the pandemic. Read More

California Taps Army Corps To Help Upgrade Hospital Tech

SAN JOSE — California hospitals ended the year on “the brink of catastrophe,” a health official said as the pandemic pushed deaths and sickness to staggering levels and some medical centers scrambled to provide oxygen for the critically ill. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Friday that California would begin collaborating with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to evaluate and upgrade outdated oxygen delivery systems at six Los Angeles area hospitals. Assessments could begin as early as Saturday, according to a statement from the governor’s office. The collaboration comes as older hospitals are having difficulty maintaining oxygen pressure in aging infrastructure and some were scrambling to locate additional oxygen tanks for discharged patients to take home. “By working to upgrade challenged oxygen delivery systems at these older hospitals we can improve the ability to deliver life sustaining medical care to those who need it,” said Mark Ghilarducci, director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Read More