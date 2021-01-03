Comments
SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A driver was killed early Sunday morning when he was ejected from his vehicle in a roll over crash on Highway 101 in Santa Clara.
The California Highway Patrol said a black Nissan was heading northbound on 101 south of De La Cruz Boulevard about 7 a.m. and apparently swerved to the right and lost control of the vehicle, striking an elevated dirt median and overturning several times.
The driver, a 41-year-old male, was found ejected from the car and was taken to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries.
The driver’s identity was being withheld until he has been positively identified and next of kin have been notified.
You must log in to post a comment.