WASHINGTON (CBS News) — On an hour-long phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday, President Trump pressured him and other officials to “find” enough votes in the state’s presidential election to make him the winner, according to audio of the call obtained by CBS News.

During the call, which Mr. Trump revealed occurred in a tweet earlier Sunday, the president told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.” The Washington Post first reported on the contents of the call and published the audio. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also participated in the discussion.

“The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry,” Mr. Trump can be heard saying on the audio recording. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying that, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.”

Raffensperger, a Republican, pushed back against Mr. Trump’s suggestion, telling him “the data you have is wrong.” He also repeatedly told Mr. Trump the results of the election were accurate and rebuffed the president’s unfounded claims.

Pres. Trump lost the presidential race in Georgia to President-elect Joe Biden by 11,779 votes.

