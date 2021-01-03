BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A 51-year-old male suspect was in stable condition early Sunday after an officer-involved shooting stemming from a Walgreens robbery and confrontation with police in Berkeley.

According to Berkeley police, the incident began at 8:22 p.m. when officers responded to the Walgreens on Shattuck Ave. after receiving a report of a robbery.

After committing the robbery, the suspect fled the store. He was spotted a short time later by responding officers walking on Bancroft Way.

They attempted to detain the suspect, but he walked into the courtyard of the Tang Center and threatened officers with a chain.

A negotiator-trained officer attempted to de-escalate the incident, but the suspect continued to speak and act erratically.

The suspect then advanced toward the officers, who attempted to stop him by deploying less-lethal munitions and an officer also discharged their firearm during the incident.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and was reportedly in stable condition. No other details were immediately available.

The shooting was being investigated by the department’s Homicide Unit and the department’s Internal Affairs Unit. As is department policy, the District Attorney’s Office will be notified of the investigation and the involved officer will be placed on administrative leave.