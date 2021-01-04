SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Authorities have arrested two people suspected of mail theft following a chase that spanned from San Mateo to Santa Clara County early Saturday morning.

San Mateo Police said in a statement that officers attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of Concar Drive and South Delaware Street around 1:50 a.m. when the driver failed to yield.

Police said the vehicle was registered to 39-year-old Tamara Garcia of San Jose, who had a no bail warrant for an identity theft arrest. Garcia was also listed as a person of interest in a mail theft case.

Officers said the driver headed towards a dead end, but was able to evade officers at a high rate of speed and end up on Southbound 101. With the help of California Highway Patrol, officers successfully deployed a spike strip on Highway 101 near the San Antonio Road in Palo Alto.

The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot but were caught. During a search of the vehicle, police said they found stolen mail from San Mateo, Santa Clara and San Francisco, along with a makeshift mail key.

Police said they arrested Garcia, along with 32-year-old Michael Torres on mail theft and conspiracy charges. Torres faces an additional charge of evading a police officer.

According to jail records, Garcia is being held at the Elmwood Women’s Correctional Facility in Milpitas, while Torres is being held at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City. Garcia is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

It was not immediately known Torres would make a court appearance.