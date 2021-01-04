PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Two East Bay teenagers were shot and wounded in a vehicle late Saturday night while driving in Pleasanton, police said.

The victims, an 18-year-old man from Oakland and an 18-year-old woman from Richmond, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. Their identities are not being released at this time.

At 11:08 p.m. Saturday, the Pleasanton Police Department received reports of gunshots in the area of Stoneridge and Gibraltar drives and went to investigate. The shooting victims, who were then pulled over on eastbound I-580 at Hacienda Drive, contacted California Highway Patrol and reported they’d been shot and needed medical attention, police said.

Officers found three people in the vehicle, including the two with gunshot injuries, and several bullets had struck the vehicle, police said.

The victims told police they had exited the freeway and were driving westbound on Stoneridge Drive when at least one occupant of another vehicle began shooting at them. Police said this is believed to be a targeted shooting and not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.