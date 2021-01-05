SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Concord man was slain, and his brother is a suspect in the killing, Contra Costa County sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Jason Mosqueda, 39, of Richmond, was arrested Sunday following the death of his brother Edward Mosqueda, 42, Sunday evening at a home in the 1700 block of Lettia Road in the community of Bayview-Montalvin near Pinole.

Deputies were dispatched at 7:02 p.m. to the home following a report by a resident that her son was injured and unresponsive.

Deputies arrived and started CPR while other deputies made sure the home was safe. But when paramedics arrived Edward Mosqueda was pronounced dead.

Jason Mosqueda was located several blocks from the home and arrested without any trouble. He’s being held in the Martinez Detention Facility on $1 million bail.

Jason Mosqueda was booked on suspicion of homicide and violation of a protective order. Sheriff’s officials said that Jason Mosqueda was also wanted for domestic violence, elder abuse, stalking and violation of a protective order.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to get in touch with the sheriff’s investigation division by calling (925) 313-2600 or (925) 646-2441. Tips can be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us and information can be left anonymously at (866) 846-3592.

