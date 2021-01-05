SAN JOSE (KPIX) – Drivers in downtown San Jose will soon be able to take a ride down Barack Obama Boulevard.
The city’s lawmakers voted Tuesday, to rename a stretch of Bird Avenue, South Montgomery street and North and South Autumn streets in honor of the 44th president.
Running between Interstate 280 and West St. John, Barack Obama Blvd. will take drivers past the SAP Center, Diridon Station and the new Google Transit Village.
Community advocate and Obama campaign volunteer Alex Shoor spearheaded the movement to rename the streets almost 3 years ago, and along with others, amassed signatures and raised money to fund the effort.
It is unclear just how soon the name change will take effect.
More than a dozen U.S. cities have put the 44th president on the map, including Los Angeles.
