ALAMEDA (KPIX) — As affordable housing projects go here in the Bay Area, the Rosefield Village Project in Alameda is a somewhat modest project, but this one is different because this project will be open to Alameda Unified School District employees. That includes teachers who qualify for the subsided housing, something greatly needed during these times in this area.

Susan Davis is the Alameda Unified School District spokesperson.

“It’s super important to us to be able to help our employees afford housing here, I mean, it’s good for our employees because they deserve to be able to live in the very communities they serve,” said Davis.

Teachers and other employees still have to compete with other potential renters for the housing but they will be prioritized in the lottery system.

It will cost $77 million to construct, will have 53 units available when finished.

Davis says, It will be a great help to the teachers and other district employees when finished.

“It’s very exciting to us to be able to support our employees this way,” she said.

The new homes will be studios, as well as one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.