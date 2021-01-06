SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area lawmakers and officials denounced the violence at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, pinning the blame on President Donald Trump and his Republican Party enablers for fueling the protests that turned into a riot inside the seat of American government.

Sheltering in Cannon: Trump was rejected in courts by people his party appointed, rejected by states where his party was in power & now by his party’s Senate leader & VP. Democracy is still sacred for Americans. That spirit will overcome today’s violence. Prayers for the injured.

The Capitol has been breeched. We are in lock down. Thank you, POTUS!

I am horrified that colleagues & staff are on lockdown in House office buildings as I tweet this.

I am equally horrified that Trump & members of the GOP have called for this blatant attempt to disrupt & undermine our democracy.

Please stay safe. This is dangerous.

— Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 6, 2021