BREAKING:Capitol Hill on lockdown as Pro-Trump protesters breach police lines, election certification paused
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:President Donald Trump, Trump Rioters, U.S. Capitol

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area lawmakers and officials denounced the violence at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, pinning the blame on President Donald Trump and his Republican Party enablers for fueling the protests that turned into a riot inside the seat of American government.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo called for sedition charges against President Trump.

Following his call to his supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol, Trump later issued tweets calling on rioters to refrain from violence, but did not immediate call on his supporters to leave the Capitol.

Comments