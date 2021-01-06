SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area lawmakers and officials denounced the violence at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, pinning the blame on President Donald Trump and his Republican Party enablers for fueling the protests that turned into a riot inside the seat of American government.
Sheltering in Cannon: Trump was rejected in courts by people his party appointed, rejected by states where his party was in power & now by his party’s Senate leader & VP. Democracy is still sacred for Americans. That spirit will overcome today’s violence. Prayers for the injured.
— Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) January 6, 2021
The Capitol has been breeched. We are in lock down. Thank you, POTUS!
— Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) January 6, 2021
I am horrified that colleagues & staff are on lockdown in House office buildings as I tweet this.
I am equally horrified that Trump & members of the GOP have called for this blatant attempt to disrupt & undermine our democracy.
Please stay safe. This is dangerous.
— Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 6, 2021
In September, the House voted 397-5 to pass my resolution reaffirming the House’s commitment to the orderly and peaceful transfer of power called for in the Constitution.
174 @HouseGOP members supported it then. Where are they today?
— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 6, 2021
Curious how police treat armed conservative rioters committing treason vs peaceful protesters with cardboard signs this summer 🤔 https://t.co/5NfouEV2yz
— Alex Lee 李天明 (@VoteAlexLee2020) January 6, 2021
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo called for sedition charges against President Trump.
For this atrocious, sickening display in our Capitol Building, @realDonaldTrump should be tried for #sedition. As a former federal prosecutor, I refer our next US Attorney General to 18 USC 2384 & 2385. May God bless and bring peace to our nation. https://t.co/6P8s34debs
— Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) January 6, 2021
Following his call to his supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol, Trump later issued tweets calling on rioters to refrain from violence, but did not immediate call on his supporters to leave the Capitol.
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
