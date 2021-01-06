SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – An impromptu car caravan protest was held in San Francisco on Wednesday in response to the violent siege at U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

A group from Refuse Fascism gathered in front of City Hall late Wednesday afternoon for what was described as an “Anti-MAGA” rally, hours after rioters stormed the Capitol building to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden winning the 2020 presidential election by the House of Representatives and Senate.

Protesters denounced the Trump administration and the events that transpired on Capitol Hill as police officers stood nearby, but there were no clashes or any supporters of the president who showed up.

“This is a coup on a day on what would normally be a simple, routine process,” said Barry Thornton of Refuse Fascism.

The protesters made their way to the Mission and Potrero neighborhoods after about 15-20 cars left San Francisco City Hall shortly after their 3 p.m. rally. Organizers are calling for more to stand up and are planning what they hope will be a larger protest Thursday at 5 p.m. in front of City Hall.

“You have to come out, you have to act your conscience, fill the streets in your millions nonviolently to overrun and drive out this fascist regime,” said Sochitl Johnson of Refuse Fascism and Revolution Club Bay Area.