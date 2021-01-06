SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Health officials in Santa Clara County painted a grim picture during a press conference Wednesday, noting how their hospitals were overwhelmed and their staff were fighting to save the lives of a growing number of coronavirus patients.

“It has been relentless and it has not stopped and it is straining our health care system to a breaking point,” said Dr. Ahmad Kamal, Director of Healthcare System Preparedness for the County of Santa Clara.

Dr. Kamal spoke during a press conference late Wednesday morning about the difficulties South Bay hospitals were facing as case numbers continued to climb.

“As far as the number of cases are concerned, to give you perspective, before Thanksgiving and in October, we were hovering around 4-5 cases per 100,000 people. Now we’re well above 50,” said Kamal. “It is ten times worse than what we had before.”

Kamal said patients are arriving at hospitals to find no available beds for them and noted that staff members were being pulled from different departments and areas to help provide immediate care for critically ill patients.

While Santa Clara County has not provided its latest COVID case figures as of Wednesday morning, on Tuesday the county reported 1,115 new cases and 119 new hospitalizations.

Despite only being six days into the month, Kamal said that January is already shaping up to be the most difficult month since the pandemic began last March.

“This has been a very long pandemic. But January has been, by far, the most challenging month we’ve had,” the doctor said. “And as awful as it is, it could get worse.”

Despite the crush of new patients, Kamal said that staff had so far not been forced to make a life-and-death decision based on limited equipment availability.

“We haven’t had a situation where two people are out of breath and one person gets a ventilator. We could get there,” said Kamal.

He cautioned county residents to stay vigilant as community spread of the virus continued to grow during the latest surge in cases, noting that the spike in cases was inevitably hindering medical response as resources were stretched thin.

“When you have so much COVID in the community, we are all vulnerable,” Dr. Kamal said. “Exhausted health workers, people just rushing from patient to patient, we’re having to rapidly turn over beds — none of this is conducive to having the level of care we expect.”

Santa Clara County Counsel James Williams said that while the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed in Santa Clara County, so far hospitals were not seeing any benefit in terms of increasing cases.

“First of all, we’re not seeing an impact from the vaccine. A very, very small portion of the population has been vaccinated,” said Williams. “We’re not going to get a good picture of what happened around the holidays until next week.”