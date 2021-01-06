BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A Mega Millions lottery ticket purchased at a gas station in Brentwood for Tuesday’s drawing is now worth more than $2.3 million, California Lottery officials said.

The ticket bought at the Chevron station at 5591 Lone Tree Way is worth $2,390,663 after it matched all five numbers — 20, 43, 51, 55 and 57 — but did not match the Mega number of 4.

No information about who purchased the winning ticket was immediately available.

The purchase of the winning ticket for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing comes during a spike in lottery ticket sales, according to lottery officials.

When the Café Paradise in South San Jose sold a lottery ticket that turned out to be worth $18 million the day after Christmas, KPIX talked to California Lottery spokeswoman Carolyn Becker about ticket sales during the pandemic.

“Just last week, we actually hit an all-time high for scratcher sales in one week,” Becker said on December 28.

Normally, they sell 90 million scratcher tickets per week, but these are not normal times. For the week of Christmas, sales topped 129 million scratchers sold. They are also paying out big.

“We have recently, here in the Sacramento area, one person who won $10 million playing a scratcher,” said Becker.

Because no one hit the jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, the next Mega Millions drawing Friday will have a jackpot of at least $490 million, according to lottery officials.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.