PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old man missing and the subject of a search since Wednesday was found shot dead in Salinas, police said Tuesday.

Malik Pittman had been last seen during early evening on Dec. 29, when he was sitting with others in a vehicle parked in the 400 block of East Santa Fe Avenue.

“Several gunshots were heard coming from inside the vehicle,” described as a newer gray four-door sedan that then fled with Pittman still inside, police said.

Detectives investigating the disappearance contacted witnesses, reviewed video and checked area hospitals.

On Thursday the Pittsburg Police Department was notified by the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office that Pittman’s body had been located in Salinas, with several gunshot wounds to the torso.

Police say Pittman’s association with the other subjects in the vehicle remains unknown. His death was the fourth homicide of 2020 in Pittsburg.

The department is the public’s assistance as it investigates the case and asks anyone with information to contact the tip-line at (925) 252-4040.

