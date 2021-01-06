Comments
WASHINGTON (CBS News) — Chaos erupted inside the U.S. Capitol Wednesday as thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators charged the building and eventually made their way past multiple layers of barriers and inside.
Both the House and Senate recessed in response to the breach, and Vice President Mike Pence, who was in the Senate, was whisked away. Lawmakers and staff were ordered to seek shelter and remain away from doors and windows.
The U.S. Capitol Police sent out an alert shortly after 2 p.m. warning of an “internal security threat.” The alert urged people to move inside their offices, lock doors, seek cover and remain silent.
You must log in to post a comment.