SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Two people were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting and pursuit in the city’s Western Addition late Monday night.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Ellis Street around 11:25 p.m. and found a victim, identified as a 26-year-old man, suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Witnesses told police that a blue sedan was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

The sedan was found near Gough Street and Geary Boulevard. Police said the driver failed to yield and led officers on a chase, which led to a crash involving two other vehicles at the intersection of Polk and Hayes Streets. The occupants in those vehicles were treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was stopped on the 100 block of Hayes and the two suspects, identified as 24-year-old Donald Scobie and 21-year-old Jazlyn Possie were taken into custody, police said. Scobie and Possie are both from San Francisco.

Both suspects have been booked on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy and multiple firearms charges, police said. Scobie faces additional charges of a probation violation, along with multiple vehicle code violations.

It is unclear when either suspect would appear in court.