OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police arrested a suspect in the shooting of a woman in the head with a flare gun Tuesday afternoon in Oakland’s Chinatown, police said Wednesday.

The shooting was reported to police at 12:37 p.m. in the 800 block of Franklin Street. Officers went there and located the victim, who was treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital.

One person has been arrested for the shooting according to police, but officers did not identify the suspect.

