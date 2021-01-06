Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police arrested a suspect in the shooting of a woman in the head with a flare gun Tuesday afternoon in Oakland’s Chinatown, police said Wednesday.
The shooting was reported to police at 12:37 p.m. in the 800 block of Franklin Street. Officers went there and located the victim, who was treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital.
One person has been arrested for the shooting according to police, but officers did not identify the suspect.
